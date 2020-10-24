On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Tune leads Houston past Navy in 37-21 win

By The Associated Press
October 24, 2020 7:56 pm
< a min read
      

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Clayton Tune threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns and Houston beat Navy 37-21 on Saturday.

Dalen Morris completed a 60-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Mitchell to give Navy a 13-9 lead with 4:02 left before halftime. It was all Houston (2-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) from there as it went on to score four touchdowns in its next six possessions with the final drive used to kill the clock.

Tune responded with a 51-yard scoring pass to Marquez Stevenson with 1:53 left before halftime as part of a 3-play, 79-yard drive.

About midway through the third quarter, Kyle Porter scored from a yard out for a 23-13 Houston lead. The Cougars held Navy (3-3, 3-1) to 11 yards in six plays on the ensuing drive and forced a punt. Houston then used a 10-play, 77-yard drive that ended with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Tune to Porter for a 17-point advantage. Tune wrapped it up with 24-yard touchdown pass to Stevenson with 5:24 left to play.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

Morris threw for 206 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Navy.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, crewmates land safely back on Earth