On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Twins SS Polanco has ankle surgery in 2nd straight offseason

By The Associated Press
October 12, 2020 8:56 pm
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco is recovering from surgery on his right ankle for a second straight offseason.

The Twins announced Monday that Polanco had a procedure last week to remove a mild bone spur and a small bone chip on the outside of the joint that went as planned. He had a similar cleanup operation about a year ago. Polanco will begin physical therapy next week, and the Twins said he’s expected to be ready when spring training starts in four months.

Polanco played through discomfort in the ankle for most of the season and slumped down the stretch. The 2019 All-Star played in 55 of 60 games but saw his slugging percentage fall from .485 to .354. He hit .167 with just two extra-base hits in his last 15 games including the playoffs.

___

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|20 Precision Strike Technology Symposium...
10|20 2020 Leidos Supplier Innovation &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021