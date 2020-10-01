On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Two-time world champ Nathan Chen to headline Skate America

By The Associated Press
October 1, 2020 6:40 pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two-time men’s world champion Nathan Chen will headline Skate America, the first event of the Grand Prix Series.

Skate America, which will include only American competitors and those training in the United States, is scheduled for Oct. 23-25 at the Orleans Arena.

The field also will feature reigning U.S. champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates in ice dance, as well as American standouts Mariah Bell and the pairs team of Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson; 2018 Olympians Bradie Tennell, Karen Chen, Vincent Zhou, and ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.

Two-time women’s champion Alysa Liu, 15,is too young to participate in the Grand Prix.

Chen has won the last four U.S. titles; no man has won five in a row since Dick Button took seven straight from 1946-51. Chen did not have the opportunity to defense his world crown this year because of the coronavirus pandemic that canceled the event.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, the International Skating Union has canceled the Grand Prix Final. But the other five competitions in the series will be held in Canada, Russia, France, China and Japan — also only with native skaters or those who are training in that nation.

