Tyson Fury says he’ll fight in London in December

By The Associated Press
October 24, 2020 4:16 pm
LONDON (AP) — WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury plans to fight in London on Dec. 5 against an opponent yet to be determined.

“I’d just like to announce I’m definitely fighting December the 5th in London. Opponent to be announced very, very soon,” Fury said in a video message on his social media accounts on Saturday.

Fury and his co-promoter Frank Warren recently expressed doubt that a third fight with American Deontay Wilder would happen in 2020.

Fury claimed the WBC belt off Wilder with a seventh-round stoppage in February, after their draw in 2018.

The 32-year-old Fury announced in June he had agreed to a two-fight deal with Anthony Joshua, the WBA and IBF champ. The sides said the first unification bout could take place in 2021 in an all-British showdown.

Joshua is scheduled to fight Kubrat Pulev on Dec. 12 at the O2 Arena in London. The fight was postponed from June because of the pandemic.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

