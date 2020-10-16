Ulissi sprints to win Giro Stage 13; Almeida still in pink

MONSELICE, Italy (AP) — Diego Ulissi sprinted to victory at the end of the 13th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Friday, and João Almeida held on to the pink jersey.

Ulissi, an Italian rider with UAE Team Emirates, launched his sprint with about 600 meters to go and edged Almeida and Patrick Konrad at the end of the mainly flat 192-kilometer (119-mile) leg from Cervia to Monselice.

There were two categorized climbs towards the end of the route. Two of the top sprinters, Peter Sagan and Arnaud Démare, were dropped on the final climb.

It was Ulissi’s second win in this Giro and eighth overall. He beat Sagan to win Stage 2.

“We did a great job on the last climb to drop the sprinters and arrive with a small group,” Ulissi said. “(Brandon) McNulty was very good in the final, how nice to get another success in the Giro!”

Almeida, a Portuguese rider with Deceuninck-Quick Step, moved 40 seconds ahead of Wilco Kelderman and 49 seconds ahead of Pello Bilbao overall.

Saturday’s 14th stage is a 34-kilometer (21-mile) individual time trial through the Prosecco vineyards from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene.

“I am a bit disappointed with my second place, I wanted a stage win,” Almeida said. “I was really close but not close enough.

“Tomorrow will be a hard time trial.”

The Giro was rescheduled from its usual May slot because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race ends in nine days with an individual time trial in Milan.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.