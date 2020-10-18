USA Today Top 25 Poll

Trending:
By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 1:22 pm
< a min read
      

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 11, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Clemson (52) 5-0 1540 1
2. Alabama (8) 4-0 1494 2
3. Notre Dame 4-0 1351 4
4. Georgia 3-1 1295 3
5. Ohio State (2) 0-0 1254 5
6. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1149 7
7. Penn St. 0-0 1059 8
8. Florida 2-1 1002 9
9. Texas A&M 3-1 1001 11
10. Cincinnati 3-0 989 10
T11. Miami 4-1 890 12
T11. Brigham Young 5-0 890 13
13. North Carolina 3-1 725 6
14. Wisconsin 0-0 698 15
15. Oregon 0-0 683 16
16. SMU 5-0 618 18
17. Michigan 0-0 507 19
18. Iowa St. 3-1 485 20
19. Kansas St. 3-1 395 22
20. Virginia Tech 3-1 373 23
21. Minnesota 0-0 209 25
22. North Carolina St. 4-1 200 NR
23. Southern Cal 0-0 186 24
24. Coastal Carolina 4-0 150 NR
25. Marshall 4-0 139 NR

Dropped out: No. 14 Auburn (2-2); No. 17 Tennessee (2-2); No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette (3-1).

Others receiving votes: Auburn (2-2) 93; Army (5-1) 90; West Virginia (3-1) 64; Kentucky (2-2) 60; Oklahoma (2-2) 59; Liberty (5-0) 57; Memphis (2-1) 53; Utah (0-0) 48; Iowa (0-0) 48; Alabama-Birmingham (4-1) 42; Boise State (0-0) 37; Louisiana-Lafayette (3-1) 31; Arkansas (2-2) 29; Tennessee (2-2) 25; TCU (1-2) 22; Air Force (1-0) 14; Texas (2-2) 12; South Carolina (2-2) 12; Tulsa (1-1) 10; Arizona State (0-0) 10; Washington (0-0) 8; Missouri (1-2) 7; LSU (1-2) 7; California (0-0) 6; Boston College (3-2) 6; Nebraska (0-0) 5; Indiana (0-0) 5; Florida State (2-3) 4; Stanford (0-0) 3; Central Florida (2-2) 1.

