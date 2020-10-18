USA Today Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 11, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Clemson (52)
|5-0
|1540
|1
|2. Alabama (8)
|4-0
|1494
|2
|3. Notre Dame
|4-0
|1351
|4
|4. Georgia
|3-1
|1295
|3
|5. Ohio State (2)
|0-0
|1254
|5
|6. Oklahoma St.
|3-0
|1149
|7
|7. Penn St.
|0-0
|1059
|8
|8. Florida
|2-1
|1002
|9
|9. Texas A&M
|3-1
|1001
|11
|10. Cincinnati
|3-0
|989
|10
|T11. Miami
|4-1
|890
|12
|T11. Brigham Young
|5-0
|890
|13
|13. North Carolina
|3-1
|725
|6
|14. Wisconsin
|0-0
|698
|15
|15. Oregon
|0-0
|683
|16
|16. SMU
|5-0
|618
|18
|17. Michigan
|0-0
|507
|19
|18. Iowa St.
|3-1
|485
|20
|19. Kansas St.
|3-1
|395
|22
|20. Virginia Tech
|3-1
|373
|23
|21. Minnesota
|0-0
|209
|25
|22. North Carolina St.
|4-1
|200
|NR
|23. Southern Cal
|0-0
|186
|24
|24. Coastal Carolina
|4-0
|150
|NR
|25. Marshall
|4-0
|139
|NR
Dropped out: No. 14 Auburn (2-2); No. 17 Tennessee (2-2); No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette (3-1).
Others receiving votes: Auburn (2-2) 93; Army (5-1) 90; West Virginia (3-1) 64; Kentucky (2-2) 60; Oklahoma (2-2) 59; Liberty (5-0) 57; Memphis (2-1) 53; Utah (0-0) 48; Iowa (0-0) 48; Alabama-Birmingham (4-1) 42; Boise State (0-0) 37; Louisiana-Lafayette (3-1) 31; Arkansas (2-2) 29; Tennessee (2-2) 25; TCU (1-2) 22; Air Force (1-0) 14; Texas (2-2) 12; South Carolina (2-2) 12; Tulsa (1-1) 10; Arizona State (0-0) 10; Washington (0-0) 8; Missouri (1-2) 7; LSU (1-2) 7; California (0-0) 6; Boston College (3-2) 6; Nebraska (0-0) 5; Indiana (0-0) 5; Florida State (2-3) 4; Stanford (0-0) 3; Central Florida (2-2) 1.
