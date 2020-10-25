USA Today Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 25, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Clemson (52) 6-0 1540 1 2. Alabama (8) 5-0 1493 2 3. Ohio State (2) 1-0 1374 5 4. Notre Dame 5-0 1368 3 5. Georgia 3-1 1293 4 6. Oklahoma State 4-0 1209 6 7. Cincinnati 4-0 1058 10 8. Texas A&M 3-1 1055 9 9. Florida 2-1 1010 8 10. Brigham Young 6-0 941 11 11. Wisconsin 1-0 928 14 12. Miami 5-1 911 11 13. North Carolina 4-1 796 13 14. Michigan 1-0 789 17 15. Oregon 0-0 674 15 16. Kansas State 4-1 592 19 17. Penn State 0-1 413 7 18. Marshall 5-0 309 25 19. Indiana 1-0 302 NR 20. Southern Cal 0-0 271 23 21. Coastal Carolina 5-0 268 24 22. Iowa State 3-2 215 18 23. SMU 5-1 192 16 24. Oklahoma 3-2 138 NR 25. Army 6-1 130 NR

Dropped out: No. 20 Virginia Tech (3-2); No. 21 Minnesota (0-1); No. 22 North Carolina State (4-2).

Others receiving votes: Auburn (3-2) 118; Liberty (6-0) 112; Memphis (3-1) 88; Boise State (1-0) 79; Minnesota (0-1) 67; Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1) 62; Utah (0-0) 45; LSU (2-2) 37; Boston College (4-2) 28; Purdue (1-0) 26; Missouri (2-2) 25; Northwestern (1-0) 24; Virginia Tech (3-2) 22; North Carolina State (4-2) 20; Tulsa (2-1) 18; Texas (3-2) 18; Arkansas (2-2) 17; Appalachian State (3-1) 16; Central Florida (3-2) 13; Arizona State (0-0) 10; California (0-0) 8; West Virginia (3-2) 6; Tennessee (2-3) 6; Iowa (0-1) 6; Wake Forest (3-2) 5; Stanford (0-0) 3; Houston (2-1) 2.

