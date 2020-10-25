USA Today Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 25, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Clemson (52)
|6-0
|1540
|1
|2. Alabama (8)
|5-0
|1493
|2
|3. Ohio State (2)
|1-0
|1374
|5
|4. Notre Dame
|5-0
|1368
|3
|5. Georgia
|3-1
|1293
|4
|6. Oklahoma State
|4-0
|1209
|6
|7. Cincinnati
|4-0
|1058
|10
|8. Texas A&M
|3-1
|1055
|9
|9. Florida
|2-1
|1010
|8
|10. Brigham Young
|6-0
|941
|11
|11. Wisconsin
|1-0
|928
|14
|12. Miami
|5-1
|911
|11
|13. North Carolina
|4-1
|796
|13
|14. Michigan
|1-0
|789
|17
|15. Oregon
|0-0
|674
|15
|16. Kansas State
|4-1
|592
|19
|17. Penn State
|0-1
|413
|7
|18. Marshall
|5-0
|309
|25
|19. Indiana
|1-0
|302
|NR
|20. Southern Cal
|0-0
|271
|23
|21. Coastal Carolina
|5-0
|268
|24
|22. Iowa State
|3-2
|215
|18
|23. SMU
|5-1
|192
|16
|24. Oklahoma
|3-2
|138
|NR
|25. Army
|6-1
|130
|NR
Dropped out: No. 20 Virginia Tech (3-2); No. 21 Minnesota (0-1); No. 22 North Carolina State (4-2).
Others receiving votes: Auburn (3-2) 118; Liberty (6-0) 112; Memphis (3-1) 88; Boise State (1-0) 79; Minnesota (0-1) 67; Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1) 62; Utah (0-0) 45; LSU (2-2) 37; Boston College (4-2) 28; Purdue (1-0) 26; Missouri (2-2) 25; Northwestern (1-0) 24; Virginia Tech (3-2) 22; North Carolina State (4-2) 20; Tulsa (2-1) 18; Texas (3-2) 18; Arkansas (2-2) 17; Appalachian State (3-1) 16; Central Florida (3-2) 13; Arizona State (0-0) 10; California (0-0) 8; West Virginia (3-2) 6; Tennessee (2-3) 6; Iowa (0-1) 6; Wake Forest (3-2) 5; Stanford (0-0) 3; Houston (2-1) 2.
