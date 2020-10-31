Valladay, Smith each rush for 2 TDs, Wyoming eases by Hawaii

On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
October 31, 2020 1:30 am
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Xazavian Valladay and Trey Smith each rushed for 85-plus yards and two touchdowns, and Wyoming cruised past Hawaii 31-7 on Friday night.

Valladay carried it 32 times for 163 yards and Smith gained 89 yards on 20 runs for Wyoming (1-1, 1-1 Mountain West), which has won nine straight home games. Levi Williams passed for 112 yards.

Valladay’s 18-yard touchdown on the opening possession was the only TD over 7 yards for either team. He added a 6-yard score, and Smith had scoring runs of 1 and 2 yards.

Chevan Cordeiro was 10-of-26 passing for 106 yards with one interception for Hawaii (1-1, 1-1). Dae Dae Hunter scored Hawaii’s lone touchdown on a 3-yard run to pull to 10-7 in the second quarter. The Rainbow Warriors were outgained 281-123 on the ground and turned it over twice.

Wyoming claimed the Paniolo Trophy for the 15th time in the 25 meetings between the schools.

