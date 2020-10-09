On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Vancouver faces Real Salt Lake, aims to halt 4-game skid

By The Associated Press
October 9, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Real Salt Lake (4-6-6, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (5-11-0, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver looks to stop a four-game losing streak when it hosts Real Salt Lake.

The Whitecaps are 2-8-0 in conference matchups. Vancouver is 1-3-0 when it scores a single goal.

Real Salt Lake is 4-7-4 in conference play. Damir Kreilach leads the ninth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with five goals. Real Salt Lake has scored 23 goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. Vancouver won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fredy Montero leads Vancouver with three goals. Lucas Cavallini has two goals over the past 10 games for the Whitecaps.

Kreilach has five goals and one assist for Real Salt Lake. Justin Meram has two goals over the past 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vancouver: 3-7-0, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, 2.7 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

Real Salt Lake: 2-5-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.6 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Bryan Meredith, Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Lucas Cavallini, Andy Rose, Maxime Crepeau (injured), Janio Bikel, Thomas Hasal (injured), Georges Mukumbilwa, Tosaint Ricketts.

Real Salt Lake: Giuseppe Rossi (injured), Nedum Onuoha (injured), Christopher Garcia (injured), Everton Luiz (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

