Vancouver plays Los Angeles following Cavallini’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 3:05 am
Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7-11-0, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (4-9-3, 12th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Lucas Cavallini leads Vancouver into a matchup with Los Angeles following a two-goal showing against Los Angeles FC.

The Galaxy are 4-9-3 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks tenth in the Western Conference with 64 shots on goal, averaging four per game.

The Whitecaps are 4-8-0 against Western Conference opponents. Vancouver has 14 of its 22 goals in the second half of games.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Vancouver won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Lletget leads Los Angeles with six goals. Cristian Pavon has four goals over the last 10 games for the Galaxy.

Cavallini has five goals for Vancouver. Fredy Montero has three goals over the last 10 games for the Whitecaps.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles: 3-6-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

Vancouver: 5-5-0, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.9 assists, 2.9 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Jonathan Dos Santos, Danilo Acosta (injured), Rolf Feltscher.

Vancouver: Bryan Meredith, Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Lucas Cavallini, Andy Rose, Maxime Crepeau (injured), Janio Bikel, Jasser Khemiri, Thomas Hasal (injured), Georges Mukumbilwa, Tosaint Ricketts.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

