Vancouver visits San Jose, looks to halt 3-game slide

By The Associated Press
October 6, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (5-10-0, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (4-6-5, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver looks to break a three-game skid when it visits San Jose.

The Earthquakes are 4-7-4 against Western Conference teams. Cristian Espinoza is fifth in Western Conference play with three assists. San Jose has 10 assists.

The Whitecaps are 2-7-0 against Western Conference opponents. Vancouver is 2-1-0 when it scores a pair of goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. San Jose won the last meeting 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vako Qazaishvili leads San Jose with three goals. Chris Wondolowski has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Earthquakes.

David Milinkovic has one goal and three assists for Vancouver. Fredy Montero has three goals over the last 10 games for the Whitecaps.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Jose: 2-5-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing three goals per game.

Vancouver: 3-7-0, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, 2.3 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Danny Hoesen (injured), Matt Bersano (injured), Jacob Akanyirige (injured), Casey Walls (injured).

Vancouver: Bryan Meredith, Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Lucas Cavallini, Andy Rose, Maxime Crepeau (injured), Janio Bikel, Russell Teibert (injured), Thomas Hasal (injured), Georges Mukumbilwa, Tosaint Ricketts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

