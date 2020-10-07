Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced the hiring of Peter B. Freund and Trinity Sports Consultants to work directly with MLB and the owner’s offices of transition.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Announced Dick Williams has resigned as president of baseball operations.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Po-Yu Chen.

Frontier League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS— Named Steve Brook field manager.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Nate Thompson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed S Curtis Riley to the practice squad. Designated S Kentrell Brice to the practice squad from injured reserve.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed S Damontae Kazee on injured reserve.

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted CB Cam Lewis to active roster. Placed CB Levi Wallace on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted WR Taywan Taylor from the practice squad. Designated TE David Njoku for return from injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Tavien Feaster to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Jonas Griffith to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed CB D.J. Hayden on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Designated RB Le’Veon Bell, LB Blake Cashman, WR Vyncint Smith and DE Jabari Zuniga to return from injured reserve. Activated WR Donte Moncrief from practice squad IL. Placed WR Lawrence Cager on practice squad injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed RB Adrian Killins to the practice squad. Claimed OL Brett Toth off waivers from Arizona.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted DL Alex Barrett to the active roster. Re-assigned WR Richie James to practice squad from injured reserve. Signed DL Josiah Coatney and DL Adam Shuler to the practice squad. Placed CB Tim Harris Jr. form injured reserve to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Damon Harrison, DeMarkus Acy and LB Michael Divinity to the practice squad. Promoted DE Johnathan Bullard to the active roster. Placed CB Neiko Thorpe on injured reserve. Released WR Lance Lenoir from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed WR Corey Davis on injured reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Jonathan Williams to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Traded C Luke Kunin and a 2020 draft pick for Minnesota C Nick Bonino and two 2020 draft picks. Waived C Kyle Turris and D Steven Santini.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Traded C Jonathan Gruden and a 2020 second-round draft pick for Ottawa G Matt Murray.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned D Karlis Cukste to European HC Mogo-Latvia.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed C Mitchell Stephens to a two-year contract extension. Re-signed LW Gemel Smith to a one-year contract extension.

WINNIPEG JETS — Re-signed Dylan DeMelo to a four-year contract extension.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYAL — Agreed to terms with G Ryan Ruck on a contract for 2020-2021 season.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed MF Jackson Yueil to a multi-year contract.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Loaned MF Simon Colyn to Italian Club SPAL (Italian Series B U-19).

United Soccer League

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Announced transfer of G Aaron Cervantes to Glasgow Rangers (Scottish Premier League).

