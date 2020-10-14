Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL Major League Baseball
|American League
TAMPA BAY RAYS — RHP Oliver Drake has elected free agency.
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent 1B Matt Davidson, OF Travis Jankowski, LHP Jesse Biddle and RHP Matt Bowman outright to the Louisville Bats (IL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Lafayette Pitts to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed OL James Daniels on injured reserve. Promoted OL Sam Mustipher to the active roster.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Robert Jackson to the active roster.
DETROIT LIONS — Designated G Joe Dahl, RB Bo Scarbrough and DB Mike Ford to return from injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated RB Devine Ozigbo to return from injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Carl Davis from the Jacksonville practice squad and added to roster.
NEW YORK JETS — Designated WR Denzel Mims, CB Arthur Maulet and OL Cameron Clark to return from injured reserve. Signed DL Tanzel Smart and K Sergio Castillo to the practice squad. Released WR Donte Moncrief.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated OL Stefen Wisniewski to return from injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Adam Humphries from reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Cameron Batson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Agreed to trade OLB Kamalei Correa and a seven-round selections in 2021 to Jacksonville.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Wes Wilcox assistant general manager, Phil Jabour vice president of player personnel and Paul Johnson director of basketball operations and general manager of Stockton Kings.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed F Glenn Gawdin to a one-year, two-way contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Shane Gersich to a one-year, two-way contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Signed G Beckham Sunderland.
LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired D Jesus David Murillo on loan from Colombian side Deportivo Independiente Medellin for 2020 season.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments