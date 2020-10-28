Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES —Activated LHP Wade LeBlanc from the 60-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP Collin McHugh from the restricted list. Assigned INF Jose Peraza, OF Cesar Puello and RHP Dylan Covey outright to Pawtucket Red Sox (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Activated CF JaCoby Jones, 2B Jonathan Schoop, RHP Ivan Nova, 1B C.J. Cron and LF Troy Stokes from the 60-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Matt Harvey from the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated SS Andrelton Simmons from the restricted list.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated LHP James Paxton from the 60-day IL.

SEATTTLE MARINERS — Declined 2021 options on 2B Dee Gordon and RHP Kendall Graveman.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP Juan Nicasio from the restricted list. Activated RHP Edinson Volquez from the 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Ken Giles from the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Declined club options on RHPs Junior Guerra, Mike Leake and Hector Rondon.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated LHP Cole Hamels from the 60-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RHP Tyler Thornburg for the 60-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Declined 2021 mutual option on 1B Daniel Murphy.

MIAMI MARLINS — Activated C Francisco Cervelli and 2B Loga Forsythe from the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated LHP Brett Anderson.

NEW YORK METS — Activated LF Yoenis Cespedes and RHP Marcus Stroman from the restricted list. Activated INFs Jed Lowrie, Eduardo Nunez and C Rene Rivera from the 60-day IL. Declined 2021 options on Cs Wilson Ramos, Robinson Chirinos and INF Todd Frazier.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated LHP Jose Alvarez from the 60-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated RHP Keone Kela from the 60-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Declined 2021 club option for 2B Kolten Wong.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated RHP Kirby Yates from the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated 1B Ryan Zimmerman from the restricted list. Named Tim Bogar bench coach, Randy Knorr fist base coach, Bob Henly third base coach, Kevin Long hitting coach, Jim Hickey pitching coach, Henry Blanco bullpen coach and Pat Roessler assistant hitting coach. Declined 2021 club options for OF Adam Eaton and RHP Anibal Sanchez. Declined 2021 mutual options on INFs Howie Kendrick and Eric Thames.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DE Josh Mauro.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Charles Jones to the practice squad. Designated C Levi Wallace and LB Del’Shawn Phillips to return from injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Acquired G/C B.J. Finney and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from Seattle for DE Carlos Dunlap.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated WR KhaDarel Hodge to return from injured reserve.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released CB Daryl Worley and DT Dontari Poe.

DETROIT LIONS — Acquired DE Everson Griffin from Dallas for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated WR Allen Lazare and LB Christian Kirksey to return from injured reserve. Signed G Ben Braden and CB KeiVarae Russell to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated WR Isaiah Coulter from reserve/injured list. Placed G/T Max Scharping on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Designated WR Michael Pittman to return from injured reserve. Designated DE Kemoko Turay to return to practice from reserve/PUP list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed S Terrell Burgess on injured reserve. Designated G Joseph Noteboom to return from injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed TE Adam Shaheen to a two-year contract exrension. Activated RHP Drew Steckenrider, LHP Brandon Leibrandt and LHP Brian Moran from the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed C Brett Jones to the practice squad. Placed CB Cameron Dantzler on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed LB Brandon Copeland on injured reserve. Placed TE Jake Burt on practice squad injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Trent Harris.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated DE Jabari Zuniga from injured reserve. Designated LB Patrick Onwuasor to return from injured reserve. Released WR Lawrence Cager from the practice squad injured reserve. Released QB David Fales. Placed DE Kyle Phillips on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated TE Dallas Goedert to return from injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Designated TE Jordan Reed, RB Tevin Coleman and CB K’Waun Williams to return from injured reserve. Signed DL Alex Barrett, WR Chris Finke and CB Parnell Motley to the practice squad. Released DL Josiah Coatney.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Quinton Bell to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated RB Senorise Perry to return from injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR/KR Trevor Davis to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Loaned RW Jan Jenik to Imatran Kettera of Finland’s Mestis league. Loaned D Cam Crotty to Sparta Sarpsborg of Norway’s GET-ligaen. Loaned D Ilya Lyubushkin to Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the KHL.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed RW Max McCormick to a one-year, two-way contract.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed C Kevin Stenlund to a one-year, two-way contract. Loaned D Jake Christiansen has been loaned to the Bratislava Capitals of the Austrian Hockey League (ICEHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed LW Alex Galchenyuk to a one-year contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Loaned LW Joachim Blichfeld to the Frederikshavn White Hawks of Denmark’s Metal Ligaen. Loaned D Artemi Kniazev to Bars Kazan of Russia’s VHL.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Loaned D Mac Hollowell to TUTO Hockey of Finland’s Mestis.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended D Josh Williams from Columbus Crew SC four matches for violation of league rules.

United Soccer League

USL — Announced the addition of Fort Wayne FC to the Great Lakes Division (USL II) for the 2021-2022 season before moving to USL League I in 2023.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.