Wellens wins Spanish Vuelta’s 5th stage, Roglic keeps lead

By The Associated Press
October 24, 2020 2:39 pm
SABIÑÁNIGO, Spain (AP) — Tim Wellens of Belgium won the fifth stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Saturday, while defending champion Primoz Roglic held on to the leader’s red jersey.

Wellens pulled away from Guillaume Martin and Thymen Arensman near the end of the 184-kilometer (115-mile) ride from Huesca to Sabiñánigo to claim victory for his Lotto Soudal team.

The hilly stage produced no changes in the general classification.

Roglic crossed fourth and kept his five-second lead over Dan Martin in the general classification. Richard Carapaz stayed third, 13 seconds behind, and Enric Mas was next 32 seconds behind.

Martin was involved in a small, and inconsequential, crash on the final sprint, but the difference produced in the times was annulled by the judges.

Sunday’s stage is a 146-kilometer (90-mile) ride from Sallent de Gállego to a category-one summit finish at Aramón Formigal.

Stage 6 was originally planned to cross into France, but race organizers altered the route to stay in Spanish territory due to the tightened coronavirus restrictions.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

