West Brom draws 1-1 at Brighton, still awaits 1st win in EPL

By The Associated Press
October 26, 2020 4:05 pm
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Karlan Grant scored his first goal for new club West Bromwich Albion to secure a 1-1 draw at Brighton in the Premier League on Monday.

Brighton took the lead five minutes before halftime when an attempted clearance from Branislav Ivanovic rebounded off Jake Livermore and into the back of the net.

But West Brom’s second-half pressure paid off when Grant turned a ball from Callum Robinson past goalkeeper Mat Ryan in the 83rd minute to clinch the point.

Grant joined West Brom from Huddersfield in the offseason after netting 19 goals in the second-tier Championship last season.

West Brom is still searching for its first win after six matches with its only points coming from three draws. Brighton is two points better off.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

