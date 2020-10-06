Western Conference-leader Seattle and Real Salt Lake face off

Real Salt Lake (4-5-6, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (8-3-3, first in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake faces the top-ranked team in the Western Conference, the Seattle Sounders.

The Sounders are 7-3-2 in conference games. Seattle is third in the Western Conference with 33 goals led by Raul Ruidiaz with eight.

Real Salt Lake is 4-6-4 against Western Conference teams. Real Salt Lake has 17 of its 22 goals in the second half of games, scoring 10 in the final 15 minutes play.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Morris has six goals and four assists for Seattle. Ruidiaz has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games for the Sounders.

Damir Kreilach has five goals and one assist for Real Salt Lake this year. Justin Meram has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seattle: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 1.8 assists, 6.1 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Real Salt Lake: 3-4-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Trey Muse (injured), Joevin Jones (injured), Danny Leyva (injured).

Real Salt Lake: Giuseppe Rossi (injured), Justen Glad, Everton Luiz (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

