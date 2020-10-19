Trending:
White scores in stoppage time, Red Bulls tie Orlando 1-1

By The Associated Press
October 19, 2020 12:36 am
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Brian White scored in stoppage time, helping the New York Red Bulls to a 1-1 tie with Orlando City on Sunday night.

Orlando City clinched its first playoff spot when Toronto beat Atlanta United 1-0 later Sunday.

After a New York corner kick bounced around and was eventually cleared out of the area, White corralled an errant shot by Jason Pendant, turned and rolled a right-footer just inside the post in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Luís Carlos “Nani” Almeida da Cunha scored on a penalty kick in the 56th minute after New York’s Daryl Dike conceded a foul in the area.

New York (7-8-4), which has just one win in its last five games, outshot Orlando City 14-9 and had 58.8% possession.

Orlando City (8-2-8) is unbeaten in 12 games, yet has only one win in its last five.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

