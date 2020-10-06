Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

William & Mary and AD Huge mutually agree to part ways

By The Associated Press
October 6, 2020 8:02 pm
< a min read
      

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — William and Mary has dismissed athletic director Samantha Huge a month after the school cut seven varsity sports because of financial concerns.

In a statement, school president Katherine Rowe said she and Huge “mutually agreed that it is best to part ways.” Rowe’s chief of staff, Jeremy Martin, will assume the athletic director duties, the statement said.

Huge was the first female athletic director in school history. According to the statement, she was asked to lead changes “required to address long-standing imbalances and put the Athletics Department on sound financial and operational footing for years to come.”

That led to the decision to end seven sports, beginning next year.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Rowe says Martin “will share the near- and long-term financial shortfalls W&M Athletics faces, as transparently as possible,” later this week.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Forest Service engines support fire suppression efforts in California