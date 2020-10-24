On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Willis throws 6 touchdowns as Liberty beats Southern Miss

By Associated Press
October 24, 2020 5:58 pm
< a min read
      

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Malik Willis threw for 345 yards and six touchdowns — five in the first half — and Liberty remained unbeaten after dominating Southern Mississippi 56-35 Saturday.

The Flames (6-0) piled up 537 yards of offense, racing to a 35-7 halftime lead as Willis found five different receivers with scoring strikes. Willis also ran for a 38-yard score, taking part in a school-record seven touchdowns.

Willis completed 24 of 31 passes without an interception and rushed for 97 yards on 12 attempts.

Southern Miss (1-4) rallied with a 21-point third quarter on three rushing touchdowns by Tate Whatley and came as close as 35-28. Whatley rushed for four touchdowns and passed for another, picking up 52 yards on the ground and 188 in the air.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

With interim coach Scotty Waldren unable to travel with the team after testing positive for COVID-19 , the Golden Eagles were led by interim interim coach Tim Billings, who had last coached in 2005 at Southeast Missouri State.

The game was played before 1,000 fans.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 Federal Sales: Capturing and Winning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison enjoys cool fall morning at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota