Wilson and Seahawks will test Dolphins’ shaky secondary

SEATTLE (3-0) at MIAMI (1-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE – Seahawks by 6½

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Seahawks 3-0; Dolphins 2-1

SERIES RECORD – Dolphins lead 10-5

LAST MEETING – Seahawks won 12-10 on Sept. 11, 2016 at Seattle

LAST WEEK – Seahawks beat Cowboys 38-31; Dolphins won at Jaguars 31-13

AP PRO32 RANKING – Seahawks No. 2, Dolphins No. 22

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (16), PASS (5).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (2), PASS (32).

DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (20), PASS (25).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (25), PASS (25).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Seahawks haven’t played in Miami since 2012. … The Seahawks are 17-6 in games that kick off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT dating back to 2013. They’ve won their past eight in that time slot dating to 2018. … Seattle’s Russell Wilson is the first player to have at least four touchdown passes in each of his first three games in a season. He leads the NFL with 14 TD passes, the most after three games in NFL history. Wilson has 24 games with a passer rating of at least 130, the most in the league since 2012. … The Seahawks rank second in the NFL averaging 37 points per game. … WR Tyler Lockett has 22 TD catches since 2018, tied for the most in the league over that span. … WR DK Metcalf is third in the NFL in yards receiving. … The Seahawks have six takeaways, tied for third in the NFL. … The Seahawks have started 4-0 one time previously in franchise history, in 2013 when they won their only Super Bowl. … With his next victory, coach Pete Carroll will tie Tony Dungy for 22nd on the NFL all-time wins list at 148. … The Dolphins had 17 first downs in their first 32 plays at Jacksonville. … QB Ryan Fitzpatrick went 18 for 20 to set a single-game franchise record with a 90 completion percentage. … Miami newcomers RBs Matt Breida and Jordan Howard have combined for 75 yards in 31 attempts, a 2.4 average. … Miami WR DeVante Parker leads the AFC with 10 touchdown catches since 2019. … TE Mike Gesicki has seven touchdown receptions in his past nine games, tied for the most in the NFL in that span. … LB Kyle Van Noy is one of just two NFL players with at least two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. … LB Jerome Baker ranks third in the AFC with 30 tackles. … CB Xavien Howard is tied for the NFL lead with 13 interceptions since December 2017. … The Dolphins are allowing 8.8 yards per pass, worst in the NFL. … Fantasy tip: Lockett or Metcalf — or both — could have a big day against a Dolphins secondary that was awful two weeks ago against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

