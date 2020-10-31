On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Wimbledon champion Simona Halep tests positive for COVID-19

By The Associated Press
October 31, 2020 11:34 am
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has tested positive for COVID-19 and said Saturday that she is “recovering well from mild symptoms.”

The 29-year-old Halep, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, had skipped the U.S. Open due to fears of catching the coronavirus. She said in August that she preferred to stay and train in Europe.

The Romanian player announced her test result Saturday.

“I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good … we will get through this together,” Halep said on Twitter.

Halep, a former top-ranked player, won Wimbledon in 2019 and the French Open in 2018. Wimbledon was canceled this year because of the pandemic.

Many European countries are experiencing surging numbers of COVID-19 infections. A new wave of lockdowns swept across France, Germany and other places in Europe this week.

Countries such as Switzerland, Italy, Bulgaria Greece have closed or otherwise clamped down again on nightspots and imposed other restrictions such as curfews and mandatory mask-wearing.

In August, Halep expressed concern about traveling to New York for the U.S. Open.

More AP tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

