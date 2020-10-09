On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Wisconsin’s Bowman takes leave of absence for family reasons

By The Associated Press
October 9, 2020 6:10 pm
< a min read
      

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin freshman guard Lorne Bowman has taken an indefinite leave of absence and returned to his Detroit home to attend to a family matter.

School officials announced Bowman’s move Friday while adding that he is continuing to take classes at Wisconsin virtually and remains part of the men’s basketball team.

“As a program, our thoughts are with Lorne and his family right now,” Badgers coach Greg Gard said in a statement. “He is a big part of our Wisconsin basketball family and we are going to continue supporting him in every way possible during this time.”

___

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|19 CyberWeek 2020
10|20 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021