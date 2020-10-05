WNBA Playoff Glance

|All Times Eastern
|(Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last)
|All games played at Bradenton, Fla.
|First Round
|(Single Elimination)
|Tuesday, Sept. 15
(7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81
(5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84
|Second Round
|(Single Elimination)
|Thursday, Sept. 17
(4)Minnesota 80,(5)Phoenix 79
(7)Connecticut 73, (3)Los Angeles 59
|Semifinals
|(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
|(1)Las Vegas 3, (7)Connecticut 2
Sunday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 87, Las Vegas 62
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas, 83, Connecticut 75
Thursday, Sept. 24: Connecticut 77, Las Vegas 68
Sunday, Sept. 27: Las Vegas 84, Connecticut 75
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Las Vegas 66, Connecticut 63
|(2)Seattle 3, (4)Minnesota 0
Sunday, Sept. 20: Seattle vs. Minnesota, ppd.
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Seattle 88, Minnesota 86
Thursday, Sept. 24: Seattle 89, Minnesota 79
Sunday, Sept. 27: Seattle 92, Minnesota 71
|Finals
|(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
|(2)Seattle 2 (1)Las Vegas 0
Friday, Oct. 2: Seattle 93, Las Vegas 80
Sunday, Oct. 4: Seattle 104, Las Vegas 91, Seattle leads series 2-0
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas vs. Seattle, 7 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct 8: Las Vegas vs. Seattle, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, Oct. 11: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
