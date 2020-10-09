Women’s PGA loses No. 2 player as Nelly Korda withdraws

Trending:
October 9, 2020 1:52 pm
NEWTOWN SQAURE, Pa. (AP) — Nelly Korda withdrew from the Women’s PGA Championship on Friday because of back pain.

Korda, the No. 2 player in women’s golf, opened with a1-over 71 at Aronimink Golf Club and was four shots out of the lead. She said in an Instagram post she hoped her back would feel better Friday morning.

“Unfortunately it is not and I will now go see a specialist,” Korda said.

Korda, the younger of sisters playing the LPGA Tour and whose brother, Sebastian, reached the fourth round of the French Open, was among the favorites going into the third LPGA major of the year.

She lost in a sudden-death playoff in the most recent major, the ANA Inspiration, when she made par on the first extra hole as Mirim Lee made birdie.

Korda has been moving closer to a chance to become No. 1 in the world, with Jin Young Ko staying in South Korea during the COVID-19 pandemic.

