Woodruff scheduled to start for Milwaukee against Los Angeles

By The Associated Press
October 1, 2020 3:05 am
Milwaukee Brewers (29-31, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Milwaukee: Brandon Woodruff (3-5, 3.05 ERA in regular season) Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.16 ERA in regular season)

NLWC: Dodgers lead the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Dodgers will host the Brewers in Game 2 the Wild Card series.

The Dodgers are 21-9 in home games. Los Angeles has a team batting average of .207 this postseason, Mookie Betts has lead them with an average of .500

The Brewers are 14-17 on the road. Milwaukee has a team on-base percentage of .270 this postseason, Avisail Garcia leads them with an OBP of .750 in 4 at-bats.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Pollock leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs and has 34 RBIs.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 20 extra base hits and is batting .205.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

Brewers: Corbin Burnes: (back), Manny Pina: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

