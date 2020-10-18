On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

World Series Comebacks

By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 11:57 pm
< a min read
      

Teams that have rebounded from a 3-2 deficit to win the World Series (x-denotes team that trailed 3-1):

2019_Washington (NL) 4, Houston (AL) 3

2016_Chicago (NL) 4, Cleveland (AL) 3-x

2011_St. Louis (NL) 4, Texas (AL) 3

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

2002_Anaheim (AL) 4, San Francisco (NL) 3

2001_Arizona (NL) 4, New York (AL) 3

1991_Minnesota (AL) 4, Atlanta (NL) 3

1987_Minnesota (AL) 4, St. Louis (NL) 3

1986_New York (NL) 4, Boston (AL) 3

1985_Kansas City (AL) 4, St. Louis (NL) 3-x

1982_St. Louis (NL) 4, Milwaukee (AL) 3

1979_Pittsburgh (NL) 4, Baltimore (AL) 3-x

        Read more Sports News news.

1973_Oakland (AL) 4, New York (NL) 3

1968_Detroit (AL) 4, St. Louis (NL) 3-x

1958_New York (AL) 4, Milwaukee (NL) 3-x

1952_New York (AL) 4, Brooklyn (NL) 3

1946_St. Louis (NL) 4, Boston (AL) 3

1940_Cincinnati (NL) 4, Detroit (AL) 3

1934_St. Louis (NL) 4, Detroit 3

1926_St. Louis (NL) 4, New York (AL) 3

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

1925_Pittsburgh (NL) 4, Washington (AL) 3-x

1924_Washington (AL) 4, New York (NL) 3

1921_New York (NL) 5, New York (AL) 3

1903_Boston (AL) 5, Pittsburgh (NL) 3-x

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, crewmates land safely back on Earth