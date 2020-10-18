World Series HR Leaders

18, Mickey Mantle, NY (AL)
15, Babe Ruth, Bos-NY (AL)
12, Yogi Berra, NY (AL)
11, Duke Snider, Bkn-LA (NL)
10, Lou Gehrig, NY (AL)
10, Reggie Jackson, Oak-NY (AL)
8, Frank Robinson, Cin-Bal
8, Joe DiMaggio, NY (AL)
8, Bill Skowron, NY (AL)-LA (NL)
7, Goose Goslin, Was-Det
7, Gil McDougald, NY (AL)
7, Hank Bauer, NY (AL)
7, Chase Utley, Phi (NL)
7, George Springer, Hou (AL)
