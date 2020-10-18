World Series HR Leaders

On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 11:58 pm
18, Mickey Mantle, NY (AL)

15, Babe Ruth, Bos-NY (AL)

12, Yogi Berra, NY (AL)

11, Duke Snider, Bkn-LA (NL)

10, Lou Gehrig, NY (AL)

10, Reggie Jackson, Oak-NY (AL)

8, Frank Robinson, Cin-Bal

8, Joe DiMaggio, NY (AL)

8, Bill Skowron, NY (AL)-LA (NL)

7, Goose Goslin, Was-Det

7, Gil McDougald, NY (AL)

7, Hank Bauer, NY (AL)

7, Chase Utley, Phi (NL)

7, George Springer, Hou (AL)

