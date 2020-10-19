World Series Most Championships

27 — New York Yankees
11 — St. Louis Cardinals
9 — Oakland-Kansas City-Philadelphia Athletics
8 — Boston Red Sox
8 — San Francisco-New York Giants
6 — Los Angeles-Brooklyn Dodgers
5 — Cincinnati Reds
5 — Pittsburgh Pirates
4 — Detroit Tigers
3 — Atlanta-Milwaukee-Boston Braves
3 — Baltimore Orioles
3 — Chicago Cubs
3 — Chicago White Sox
3 — Minnesota Twins-Washington Senators (original)
2 — Cleveland Indians
2 — Florida Marlins
2 — Kansas City Royals
2 — New York Mets
2 — Toronto Blue Jays
2 — Philadelphia Phillies
1 — Arizona Diamondbacks
1 — Houston Astros
1 — Los Angeles-Anaheim Angels
1 — Washington Nationals-Montreal Expos
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments