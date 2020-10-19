Trending:
World Series Most Championships

By The Associated Press
October 19, 2020 2:03 am
< a min read
      

27 — New York Yankees

11 — St. Louis Cardinals

9 — Oakland-Kansas City-Philadelphia Athletics

8 — Boston Red Sox

8 — San Francisco-New York Giants

6 — Los Angeles-Brooklyn Dodgers

5 — Cincinnati Reds

5 — Pittsburgh Pirates

4 — Detroit Tigers

3 — Atlanta-Milwaukee-Boston Braves

3 — Baltimore Orioles

3 — Chicago Cubs

3 — Chicago White Sox

3 — Minnesota Twins-Washington Senators (original)

2 — Cleveland Indians

2 — Florida Marlins

2 — Kansas City Royals

2 — New York Mets

2 — Toronto Blue Jays

2 — Philadelphia Phillies

1 — Arizona Diamondbacks

1 — Houston Astros

1 — Los Angeles-Anaheim Angels

1 — Washington Nationals-Montreal Expos

