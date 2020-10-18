World Series Most RBIs Game

On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 11:58 pm
Six

Addison Russell, Chicago (NL), Nov. 1, 2016, at Cleveland

Albert Pujols, St. Louis, Oct. 22, 2011, at Texas

Hideki Matsui, New York (AL), Nov. 4, 2009, vs. Philadelphia

Bobby Richardson, New York (AL), Oct. 8, 1960, at Pittsburgh

Five

Anthony Rendon, Washington, Oct. 29, 2019, at Houston

Alex Bregman, Houston, Oct. 26, 2019, at Washington

Ryan Howard, Philadelphia, Oct. 26, 2008, vs. Tampa Bay

Danny Bautista, Arizona, Nov. 3, 2001, vs. New York (AL)

Gary Sheffield, Florida, Oct. 21, 1997, at Cleveland

Andruw Jones, Atlanta, Oct. 20, 1996, at New York (AL)

Milt Thompson, Philadelphia, Oct. 20, 1993, vs. Toronto

Tony Fernandez, Toronto, Oct. 20, 1993, at Philadelphia

David Justice, Atlanta, Oct. 24, 1991, vs. Minnesota

Dan Gladden, Minnesota, Oct. 17, 1987, vs. St. Louis

Kirk Gibson, Detroit, Oct. 14, 1984, vs. San Diego

Pedro Guerrero, Los Angeles, Oct. 28, 1981, at New York (AL)

Thurman Munson, New York (AL), Oct. 15, 1978, vs. Los Angeles

Davey Lopes, Los Angeles, Oct. 10, 1978, vs. New York (AL)

Reggie Jackson, New York (AL), Oct. 18, 1977, vs. Los Angeles

Johnny Bench, Cincinnati, Oct. 21, 1976, at New York (AL)

Rusty Staub, New York (NL), Oct. 17, 1973, vs. Oakland

Hector Lopez, New York (AL), Oct. 9, 1961, at Cincinnati

Mickey Mantle, New York (AL), Oct. 6, 1960, at Pittsburgh

Ted Kluszewski, Chicago (AL), Oct. 1, 1959, vs. Los Angeles

Tony Lazzeri, New York (AL), Oct. 2, 1936, at New York (NL)

Bill Dickey, New York (AL), Oct. 2, 1936, at New York (NL)

