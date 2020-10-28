World Series Ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly national ratings for the World Series, as compiled by Nielsen Media Research. The rating is the percentage of households with televisions watching a program and the share is the percentage of households watching a program among those with televisons in use at the time:

Year Rat Sh 2019 (Fox) 5.2 12 2019 (Fox) 8.1 16 2018 (Fox) 8.3 17 2017 (Fox) 10.7 20 2016 (Fox) 13.1 23 2015 (Fox) 8.7 16 2014 (Fox) 8.2 14 2013 (Fox) 8.9 15 2012 (Fox) 7.6 12 2011 (Fox) 10.0 16 2010 (Fox) 8.4 14 2009 (Fox) 11.7 19 2008 (Fox) 8.4 14 2007 (Fox) 10.6 18 2006 (Fox) 10.1 17 2005 (Fox) 11.1 19 2004 (Fox) 15.8 26 2003 (Fox) 12.8 22 2002 (Fox) 11.9 20 2001 (Fox) 15.7 26 2000 (Fox) 12.4 21 1999 (NBC) 16.0 26 1998 (Fox) 14.1 24 1997 (NBC) 16.7 29 1996 (Fox) 17.4 29 1995 (ABC-NBC) 19.5 33 1994 No Series 1993 (CBS) 17.3 30 1992 (CBS) 20.2 34 1991 (CBS) 24.0 39 1990 (CBS) 20.8 36 1989 (ABC) 16.4 29 1988 (NBC) 23.9 39 1987 (ABC) 24.0 41 1986 (NBC) 28.6 46 1985 (ABC) 25.3 39 1984 (NBC) 22.9 40 1983 (ABC) 23.3 41 1982 (NBC) 27.9 49 1981 (ABC) 30.0 49 1980 (NBC) 32.8 56 1979 (ABC) 28.5 50 1978 (NBC) 32.8 56 1977 (ABC) 29.8 53 1976 (NBC) 27.5 48 1975 (NBC) 28.7 52 1974 (NBC) 25.6 46 1973 (NBC) 30.7 57 1972 (NBC) 27.6 58 1971 (NBC) 24.2 59 1970 (NBC) 19.4 53 1969 (NBC) 22.4 58 1968 (NBC) 22.8 57

