World ski body ousts top official Sarah Lewis after 20 years

By The Associated Press
October 9, 2020 6:44 pm
OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) — The International Ski Federation removed its top administrator from her job on Friday citing a “complete loss of confidence.”

Sarah Lewis, an expected candidate in the FIS presidential election postponed to June, had been secretary general of skiing’s governing body for 20 years.

FIS announced the decision by its ruling council in a terse statement that gave no further details.

The president since 1998, Gian Franco Kasper, announced plans to step down this year in an election postponed twice by the coronavirus pandemic.

FIS has had only two presidents, both Swiss men, for almost 70 years. The current Swiss ski federation president, the 1993 downhill world champion Urs Lehmann, has declared his candidacy.

Two potential contenders from Sweden are FIS vice president Mats Arjes and the billionaire chairman of the Head ski and tennis brand, Johan Eliasch.

