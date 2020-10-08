Trending:
Wright scheduled to start for Atlanta against Miami

By The Associated Press
October 8, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Atlanta Braves (35-25, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (31-29, second in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 2:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Atlanta: Kyle Wright (2-4, 5.21 ERA in regular season) Miami: Sixto Sanchez (3-2, 3.46 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

NLDS: Atlanta leads the series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: Sixto Sanchez and Miami will host Atlanta in Game 3 of the NLDS.

The Marlins are 21-19 against NL East teams. Miami has a team batting average of .189 this postseason, Brian Anderson has lead them with an average of .267

The Braves are 24-16 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .279 this postseason, Travis d’Arnaud leads them with an OBP of .471, including three extra base hits and five RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte leads the Marlins with 21 extra base hits and is batting .281.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 18 home runs home runs and is slugging .632.

INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Josh A. Smith: (nail), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin).

Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

