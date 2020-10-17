Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Xavier Gipson leads Stephen F. Austin over Angelo St. 31-12

By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 9:44 pm
< a min read
      

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Xavier Gipson caught two touchdown passes and scored on a punt return to lead Stephen F. Austin to a 31-12 victory over Division-II member Angelo State on Saturday night.

Gipson finished with five receptions for 177 yards. His 37-yard punt return for a touchdown helped the Lumberjacks build a 14-10 halftime lead.

Trae Self was 11 of 27 for 197 yards passing, and threw touchdown passes of 90 and 76 yards to Gipson. Da’Leon Ward had a 9-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter for the Lumberjacks (2-3).

Zach Bronkhorst threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Cason Brown for Angelo State. Alfred Grear scored on a 38-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First ever National Museum of the US Army set to open on Veterans Day