2020 Breeders’ Cup Results

At Keeneland Lexington, Ky. Saturday, Nov. 7

4th_$1,000,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 7f, clear.

Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint

2 (2) Gamine (J.Velazquez);4.20;3.00;2.40 7 (6) Serengeti Empress (L.Saez);4.00;3.00 9 (8) Bell’s the One (C.Lanerie);3.20

Off 12:06. Time 1:20.20. Fast. Scratched_Inthemidstofbiz. Also Ran_Sconsin, Come Dancing, Speech, Sally’s Curlin, Venetian Harbor. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-7-2) 3 Correct Paid $29.35. $1 Daily Double (7-2) paid $13.40. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $8.10. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-9-5) paid $25.70. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-9) paid $13.00.

5th_$1,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 5½f, tf., clear.

Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint

6 (6) Glass Slippers (T.Eaves);22.40;10.60;6.60 5 (5) Wet Your Whistle (J.Ortiz);25.00;15.00 7 (7) Leinster (L.Saez);3.60

Off 12:41. Time 1:01.53. Good. Scratched_Bulletproof One, Equilateral, Chaos Theory, Archidust. Also Ran_Extravagant Kid, Got Stormy, Front Run the Fed, Wildman Jack, Bombard, Oleksandra, Big Runnuer, Texas Wedge, Into Mystic, Imprimis, Just Might. $0.5 Pick 5 (1-6-7-2/4-6) 5 Correct Paid $529.90, 4 Correct Paid $5.85. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-7-2/4-6) 4 Correct Paid $603.00. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-2-6) 3 Correct Paid $133.75. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-7) paid $1,236.25. $1 Daily Double (2-6) paid $38.10. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $417.10. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-7-14) paid $4,084.48.

6th_$1,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 1mi, clear.

Big Ass Fans Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile

5 (5) Knicks Go (J.Rosario);5.60;5.00;3.80 11 (11) Jesus’ Team (L.Saez);33.60;11.80 2 (2) Sharp Samurai (I.Ortiz, Jr.);4.60

Off 1:19. Time 1:33.85. Fast. Scratched_Pingxiang. Also Ran_Complexity, Owendale, Mr Freeze, Rushie, Art Collector, War of Will, Silver Dust, Mr. Money, Pirate’s Punch. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-6-5) 3 Correct Paid $60.15. $1 Daily Double (6-5) paid $38.80. $1 Exacta (5-11) paid $109.80. $0.1 Superfecta (5-11-2-10) paid $729.80. $0.5 Trifecta (5-11-2) paid $616.15.

7th_$2,000,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1 3/16mi, tf., clear.

Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf

11 (11) Audarya (P.Boudot);37.60;16.00;10.20 6 (6) Rushing Fall (J.Castellano);4.80;3.40 9 (9) Harvey’s Lil Goil (J.Alvarado);10.80

Off 1:59. Time 1:52.72. Firm. Also Ran_Lady Prancealot, Civil Union, Sistercharlie, Mean Mary, Nay Lady Nay, My Sister Nat, Cayenne Pepper, Peaceful, Mucho Unusual, Terebellum, Starship Jubilee. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/4-6-5/13-11) 4 Correct Paid $917.20. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-5-11) 3 Correct Paid $342.55. $0.1 Superfecta (11-6-9-12) paid $3,989.52. $0.5

8th_$2,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 6f, clear.

Breeders’ Cup Sprint

7 (7) Whitmore (I.Ortiz, Jr.);38.80;13.80;7.60 2 (2) C Z Rocket (L.Saez);7.60;5.00 8 (8) Firenze Fire (J.Lezcano);6.40

Off 2:38. Time 1:08.61. Fast. Scratched_Vekoma. Also Ran_Empire of Gold, Manny Wah, Diamond Oops, Hog Creek Hustle, Yaupon, Lasting Legacy, Bon Raison, Frank’s Rockette, Collusion Illusion, Echo Town, Jasper Prince. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-11-7) 3 Correct Paid $795.05. $1 Daily Double (11-7) paid $277.30. $1 Exacta (7-2) paid $138.00. $0.1 Superfecta (7-2-8-9) paid $2,988.58. $0.5 Trifecta (7-2-8) paid $546.00.

9th_$2,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., clear.

FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile presented by PDJF

15 (14) Order of Australia (P.Boudot);148.40;57.00;25.60 1 (1) Circus Maximus (R.Moore);12.60;9.00 3 (3) Lope Y Fernandez (L.Dettori);12.40

Off 3:18. Time 1:33.73. Firm. Scratched_One Master. Also Ran_Ivar, Uni, Halladay, Kameko, Factor This, Siskin, Raging Bull, Digital Age, Casa Creed, March to the Arch, Safe Voyage. $0.5 Pick 4 (5/13-11-7-15) 4 Correct Paid $34,725.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (11-7-15) 3 Correct Paid $6,606.00. $0.1 Superfecta (15-1-3-11) paid $15,280.48. $0.5 Trifecta (15-1-3) paid $4,393.00. $1 Daily Double (7-15) paid $1,559.90. $1 Exacta (15-1) paid $1,058.90.

10th_$2,000,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi, clear.

Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff

10 (10) Monomoy Girl (F.Geroux);4.00;3.00;2.40 8 (8) Valiance (L.Saez);8.80;5.60 3 (3) Dunbar Road (J.Ortiz);8.00

Off 3:55. Time 1:47.84. Fast. Also Ran_Harvest Moon, Ce Ce, Point of Honor, Swiss Skydiver, Ollie’s Candy, Horologist, Lady Kate. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-15-10) 3 Correct Paid $1,515.10. $1 Daily Double (BCJUVFIL/BCDISTAFF 2-10) paid $19.40. $1 Exacta (10-8) paid $21.30. $0.1 Superfecta (10-8-3-2) paid $179.01. $0.5 Trifecta (10-8-3) paid $131.35. $1 Daily Double (15-10) paid $207.20.

11th_$4,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 1½mi, tf., clear.

Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf

3 (3) Tarnawa (C.Keane);11.40;5.40;4.00 2 (2) Magical (R.Moore);4.00;2.80 9 (9) Channel Maker (M.Franco);5.60

Off 4:36. Time 2:28.02. Firm. Also Ran_Lord North, Mogul, Arklow, Mehdaayih, United, Red King, Donjah. $0.5 Pick 3 (15-10-3) 3 Correct Paid $502.70. $1 Daily Double (BCJUVTURF/BCTURF 7-3) paid $194.10. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $18.10. $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-9-6) paid $90.11. $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-9) paid $71.10. $1 Daily Double (10-3) paid $7.20.

12th_$6,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 1¼mi, clear.

Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic

9 (9) Authentic (J.Velazquez);10.40;5.40;4.20 8 (8) Improbable (I.Ortiz, Jr.);4.80;3.20 7 (7) Global Campaign (J.Castellano);8.80

Off 5:19. Time 1:59.19. Fast. Also Ran_Tacitus, Maximum Security, Tiz the Law, Title Ready, By My Standards, Tom’s d’Etat, Higher Power. $1 Pick 6 (11-7-15-10-3-9) 5 Correct Paid $33,393.70. $0.5 Pick 5 (7-15-10-3-9) 5 Correct Paid $81,406.70, 4 Correct Paid $238.70. $0.5 Pick 4 (15-10-3-9) 4 Correct Paid $4,556.15. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-3-9) 3 Correct Paid $47.20. $1 Daily Double (3-9) paid $29.60. $1 Daily Double (BCJUV/BCCLASSIC 5-9) paid $49.10. $1 Exacta (9-8) paid $22.70. $0.1 Superfecta (9-8-7-1) paid $335.55. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.

