Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

2020 College Football Playoff Rankings

By The Associated Press
November 24, 2020 7:29 pm
< a min read
      
Nov. 24
Record
1. Alabama 7-0
2. Notre Dame 8-0
3. Clemson 7-1
4. Ohio State 4-0
5. Texas A&M 5-1
6. Florida 6-1
7. Cincinnati 8-0
8. Northwestern 5-0
9. Georgia 5-2
10. Miami 7-1
11. Oklahoma 6-2
12. Indiana 4-1
13. Iowa State 6-2
14. BYU 9-0
15. Oregon 3-0
16. Wisconsin 2-1
17. Texas 5-2
18. Southern Cal 3-0
19. North Carolina 6-2
20. Coastal Carolina 8-0
21. Marshall 7-0
22. Auburn 5-2
23. Oklahoma State 5-2
24. Iowa 3-2
25. Tulsa 5-1

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2021. The championship game will be played on Jan. 11, 2021 at Miami Gardens, Fla.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCG Petty Officer 2nd Class James Chandler honored for saving a woman's life during tropical storm