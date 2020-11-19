Trending:
2020 NBA Draft Early Entries Fared

By The Associated Press
November 19, 2020 12:41 am
3 min read
      
Wednesday
(overall pick in parentheses, includes proposed trades)
Collegiate

Precious Achiuwa, Memphis, 6-9, Freshman, Miami, first-(19)

Milan Acquaah, Cal Baptist, 6-3, Junior, not selected

Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton, 6-4, Junior, not selected

Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 6-3, Freshman, Orlando, first-(15)

Brendan Bailey, Marquette, 6-8, Sophomore, not selected

Saddiq Bey, Villanova, 6-8, Sophomore, Detroit (from Brooklyn), first-(19)

Tyler Bey, Colorado, 6-7, Junior, Philadelphia, second-(36)

Jermaine Bishop, Norfolk St., 6-1, Senior, not selected

Dachon Burke, Jr., Nebraska, 6-4, Junior, not selected

Vernon Carey, Jr., Duke, 6-10, Freshman, Charlotte, first-(32)

Nate Darling, Delaware, 6-5, Junior, not selected

Lamine Diane, CS Northridge, 6-7, Sophomore, not selected

Devon Dotson, Kansas, 6-2, Sophomore, not selected

Anthony Edwards, Georgia, 6-5, Freshman, Minnesota, first-(1)

C.J. Elleby, Washington St., 6-6, Sophomore, Portland, second-(46)

Malik Fitts, Saint Mary’s, 6-8, Junior, not selected

Malachi Flynn, San Diego St., 6-1, Junior, Toronto, first-(29)

Josh Green, Arizona, 6-6, Freshman, Dallas, first-(18)

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky, 6-3, Sophomore, not selected

Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa St., 6-5, Sophomore, Sacramento, first-(12)

Josh Hall, Moravian Prep (North Carolina), 6-9, N/A, not selected

Rayshaun Hammonds, Georgia, 6-9, Junior, not selected

Jalen Harris, Nevada, 6-5, Junior, Toronto, second-(59)

Niven Hart, Fresno St., 6-5, Freshman, not selected

Nate Hinton, Houston, 6-5, Sophomore, not selected

Elijah Hughes, Syracuse, 6-6, Junior, Utah, second-(39)

Isaiah Joe, Arkansas, 6-5, Sophomore, Philadelphia, second-(49)

Dakari Johnson, Cape Fear CC, 6-0, Freshman, not selected

C.J. Jones, Middle Tennessee St., 6-5, Junior, not selected

Mason Jones, Arkansas, 6-5, Junior, not selected

Tre Jones, Duke, 6-3, Sophomore, San Antonio, second-(41)

Saben Lee, Vanderbilt, 6-2, Junior, Detroit, second-(38)

Micheal Lenoir, Creating Young Minds Academy (Texas), 5-9, N/A, not selected

Kira Lewis, Jr., Alabama, 6-3, Sophomore, New Orleans, first-(13)

Nico Mannion, Arizona, 6-3, Freshman, Golden State, second-(48)

Naji Marshall, Xavier, 6-7, Junior, not selected

K.J. Martin, IMG Academy (Florida), 6-7, N/A, Houston, second-(52)

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky, 6-3, Freshman, Philadelphia, first-(21)

Jaden McDaniels, Washington, 6-10, Freshman, Minnesota, first-(28)

Isiaha Mike, Southern Methodist, 6-8, Junior, not selected

E.J. Montgomery, Kentucky, 6-10, Sophomore, not selected

Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt, 6-6, Sophomore, Boston, first-(14)

Zeke Nnaji, Arizona, 6-11, Freshman, Denver, first-(22)

Jordan Nwora, Louisville, 6-7, Junior, Milwaukee, second-(45)

Nikolaos Okekuoyen, Ridgeview Preparatory School (North Carolina), 6-11, N/A

Onyeka Okongwu, USC, 6-9, Freshman, Atlanta, first-(6)

Isaac Okoro, Auburn, 6-6, Freshman, Cleveland, first-(5)

Daniel Oturu, Minnesota, 6-10, Sophomore, Minnesota, second-(33)

Reggie Perry, Mississippi St., 6-10, Sophomore, LA Clippers, second-(57)

Nate Pierre-Louis, Temple, 6-4, Junior, not selected

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky, 6-3, Sophomore, Oklahoma City, first-(25)

Jahmi’us Ramsey, Texas Tech, 6-4, Freshman, Sacramento, second-(43)

Paul Reed, Jr., DePaul, 6-9, Junior, Philadelphia, second-(58)

Nick Richards, Kentucky, 6-11, Junior, New Orleans, second-(42)

Jayden Scrubb, John A. Logan, 6-6, Sophomore, Brooklyn, second-(55)

Jalen Smith, Maryland, 6-10, Sophomore, Phoenix, first-(10)

Cassius Stanley, Duke, 6-6, Freshman, Golden State, second-(54)

Isaiah Stewart II, Washington, 6-9, Freshman, Portland, first-(16)

Tyrell Terry, Stanford, 6-2, Freshman, Dallas, second-(31)

Xavier Tillman, Sr., Michigan St., 6-8, Junior, Sacramento, second-(35)

Obi Toppin, Dayton, 6-9, Sophomore, New York, first-(8)

Jordan Tucker, Butler, 6-7, Junior, not selected

Devin Vassell, Florida St., 6-7, Sophomore, San Antonio, first-(11)

Nick Weatherspoon, Mississippi St., 6-2, Junior, not selected

Kaleb Wesson, Ohio St., 6-9, Junior, not selected

Kahlil Whitney, Kentucky, 6-6, Freshman, not selected

Emmitt Williams, LSU, 6-6, Sophomore, not selected

Patrick Williams, Florida St., 6-8, Freshman, Chicago, first-(4)

James Wiseman, Memphis, 7-1, Freshman, Golden State, first-(2)

Robert Woodard II, Mississippi St., 6-7, Sophomore, Memphis, second-(40)

Omer Yurtseven, Georgetown, 7-0, Junior, not selected

International

Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv U18 (Israel), 6-9, 2001, Washington, first-(9)

Adrian Bogucki, HydroTruck Radom (Poland), 7-1, 1999, not selected

Leandro Bolmaro, FC Barcelona II (Spain), 6-7, 2000, New York, first-(23)

Imru Duke, CB Zentro Madrid (Spain), 6-9, 1999, not selected

Paul Eboua, Consultinvest VL Pesaro (Italy), 6-8, 2000, not selected

Killian Hayes, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany), 6-5, 2001, Detroit, first-(7)

Vit Krejci, Zaragoza U18 (Spain), 6-8, 2000, Washington, second-(37)

Yam Madar, Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel), 6-2, 2000, Boston, second(47)

Theo Maledon, ASVEL Basket (France), 6-5, 2001, Oklahoma City, second-(34)

Karim Mane, Vanier College (Quebec), 6-5, 2000, not selected

Aleksej Pokusevski, Olympiacos U18 (Greece), 7-0, 2001, Minnesota, first-(17)

Marko Simonovic, KK Mega Bemax (Serbia), 6-11, 1999, Chicago, second-(45)

Mouhamed Thiam, JSF Nanterre (France), 6-10, 2001, not selected

