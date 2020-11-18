2020 NBA Draft Selections

Wednesday FIRST ROUND

1. Minnesota, Anthony Edwards, g, Georgia.

2. Golden State, James Wiseman, c, Memphis.

3. Charlotte, LaMelo Ball, g, Chino Hills, Calif.

4. Chicago, Patrick Williams, f, Florida State.

5. Cleveland, Isaac Okoro, f, Auburn.

6. Atlanta, Onyeka Okongwu, c, USC.

7. Detroit, Killian Hayes, g, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany).

8. New York, Obi Toppin, f, Dayton.

9. Washington, Deni Avdija, f, Maccabi Tel Aviv U18 (Israel).

10. Phoenix, Jalen Smith, f, Maryland.

11. San Antonio, Devin Vassell, g, Florida State.

12. Sacramento, Tyrese Haliburton, g, Iowa State.

13. New Orleans, Kira Lewis, Jr., g, Alabama.

14. Boston (via Memphis), Aaron Nesmith, f, Vanderbilt.

15. Orlando, Cole Anthony, g, North Carolina.

16. a-Portland, Isaiah Stewart II, c, Washington.

17. b-Minnesota (from Brooklyn via Atlanta), Aleksej Pokusevski, f, Olympiacos U18 (Greece).

18. Dallas, Josh Green, g, Arizona.

19. c-Brooklyn (from Philadelphia via LA Clippers), Saddiq Bey, f, Villanova.

20. Miami, Precious Achiuwa, f, Memphis.

21. Philadelphia (from Oklahoma City via Orlando and Philadelphia), Tyrese Maxey, g, Kentucky.

22. Denver (from Houston), Zeke Nnaji, f, Arizona.

23. d-New York (from Utah), Leandro Bolmaro, g, FC Barcelona II (Spain).

24. e-Milwaukee (from Indiana), RJ Hampton, g, Dallas.

25. f-Oklahoma City (from Denver), Immanuel Quickley, g, Kentucky.

26. Boston, Payton Pritchard, g, Oregon.

27. Utah (from New York through LA Clippers), Udoka Azubuike, c, Kansas.

28. g-LA Lakers, Jaden McDaniels, f, Washington.

29. Toronto, Malachi Flynn, g, San Diego State.

30. h-Boston (from Milwaukee via Phoenix), Desmond Bane, g, TCU.

SECOND ROUND

31. Dallas (via Golden State), Tyrell Terry, g, Stanford.

32. Charlotte (from Cleveland via LA Clippers and Orlando), Vernon Carey, Jr., c, Duke.

33. i-Minnesota, Daniel Oturu, c, Minnesota.

34. Philadelphia (from Atlanta), Theo Maledon, g, ASVEL Basket (France).

35. Sacramento (from Detroit via Phoenix), Xavier Tillman, c, Michigan State.

36. j-Philadelphia (from New York), Tyler Bey, f, Colorado.

37. Washington (via Chicago), Vit Krejci, g, Zaragoza U18 (Spain).

38. Utah (from New York via Charlotte), Saben Lee, g Vanderbilt.

39. New Orleans (from Washington via Milwaukee), Elijah Hughes, g, Syracuse.

40. Memphis (from Phoenix), Robert Woodard II, f, Mississippi State.

Proposed Trades

a-Detroit from Houston through Portland.

b-Oklahoma City from Minnesota.

c-Detroit from LA Clippres through Brooklyn.

d-Minnesota from New York.

e-Denver from New Orleans through Milwaukee.

f-New York from Oklahoma City.

g-Minnesota from Oklahoma City through LA Lakers.

h-Memphis from Boston.

i-New York from Minnesota.

j-Dallas from Philadelphia.

