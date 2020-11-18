Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

2020 NBA Draft Selections

By The Associated Press
November 18, 2020 9:06 pm
< a min read
      
Wednesday
FIRST ROUND

1. Minnesota, Anthony Edwards, g, Georgia.

2. Golden State, James Wiseman, c, Memphis.

3. Charlotte, LaMelo Ball, g, Chino Hills, Calif.

4. Chicago, Patrick Williams, f, Florida State.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

5. Cleveland, Isaac Okoro, f, Auburn.

6. Atlanta, Onyeka Okongwu, c, USC.

7. Detroit, Killian Hayes, g, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany).

8. New York, Obi Toppin, f, Dayton.

9. Washington, Deni Avdija, f, Maccabi Tel Aviv U18 (Israel).

10. Phoenix, Jalen Smith, f, Maryland.

MORE

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Two sets of sisters graduate from MCRD Parris Island