2020 NBA Draft Team-by-Team

Team-by-team breakdown of the players each team ended up with in the NBA draft (includes proposed trades):
1 (6) Onyeka Okongwu, c, USC.
2 (50) Skylar Mays, g, LSU.
1 (14) Aaron Nesmith, f, Vanderbilt.
1 (26) Payton Pritchard, g, Oregon.
2 (47) Yam Madar, g, Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel).
2 (55) Jay Scrubb, g, John A. Logan.
1 (3) LaMelo Ball, g, Chino Hills, Calif.
2 (32) Vernon Carey, Jr., c, Duke.
2 (42) Nick Richards, c, Kentucky. (from New Orleans)
2 (57) Grant Riller, g, Charleston.
1 (4) Patrick Williams, f, Florida State.
2 (44) Marko Simonovic, c, KK Mega Bemax (Serbia).
1 (5) Isaac Okoro, f, Auburn.
1 (18) Josh Green, g, Arizona.
2 (31) Tyrell Terry, g, Stanford.
2 (36) Tyler Bey, f, Colorado. (from Philadelphia)
1 (22) Zeke Nnaji, f, Arizona.
1 (24) RJ Hampton, g, Dallas. (from New Orleans through Milwaukee)
1 (7) Killian Hayes, g, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany).
1 (16) Isaiah Stewart II, c, Washington. (from Houston through Portland)
1 (19) Saddiq Bey, f, Villanova. (from Brooklyn)
2 (38) Saben Lee, g Vanderbilt (from Utah)
1 (2) James Wiseman, c, Memphis.
2 (48) Nico Mannion, g, Arizona.
2 (51) Justinan Jessup, g, Boise State.
2 (52) Kenyon Martin Jr., f, Los Angeles. (from Sacramento)
2 (54) Cassius Stanley, g, Duke.
2 (33) Daniel Oturu, c, Minnesota. (from New York)
2 (58) Reggie Perry, c, Mississippi State.
None
1 (30) Desmond Bane, g, TCU. (from Boston)
2 (40) Robert Woodard II, f, Mississippi State.
1 (20) Precious Achiuwa, f, Memphis.
2 (45) Jordan Nwora, f, Louisville.
2 (60) Sam Merrill, g, Utah State. (from New Orleans)
1 (1) Anthony Edwards, g, Georgia.
1 (23) Leandro Bolmaro, g, FC Barcelona II (Spain). (from New York)
1 (28) Jaden McDaniels, f, Washington. (from LA Lakers through Oklahoma City)
1 (13) Kira Lewis, Jr., g, Alabama.
1 (8) Obi Toppin, f, Dayton.
1 (25) Immanuel Quickley, g, Kentucky. (from Oklahoma City)
1 (17) Aleksej Pokusevski, f, Olympiacos U18 (Greece). (from Minnesota)
2 (34) Theo Maledon, g, ASVEL Basket (France). (from Philadelphia)
2 (37) Vit Krejci, g, Zaragoza U18 (Spain). (from Washington)
1 (15) Cole Anthony, g, North Carolina.
1 (21) Tyrese Maxey, g, Kentucky.
2 (49) Isaiah Joe, g, Arkansas.
2 (58) Paul Reed, f, DePaul.
1 (10) Jalen Smith, f, Maryland.
2 (46) C.J. Elleby, g, Washington State.
1 (12) Tyrese Haliburton, g, Iowa State.
2 (35) Xavier Tillman, Sr., c Michigan State.
2 (43) Jahmi’us Ramsey, g, Texas Tech.
1 (11) Devin Vassell, g, Florida State.
2 (41) Tre Jones, g, Duke.
1 (29) Malachi Flynn, g, San Diego State.
2 (59) Jalen Harris, g, Nevada.
1 (27) Udoka Azubuike, c, Kansas.
2 (39) Elijah Hughes, g, Syracuse. (from New Orleans)
1 (9) Deni Avdija, f, Maccabi Tel Aviv U18 (Israel).
2 (53) Cassuis Winston, g, Michigan State. (from Oklahoma City)
