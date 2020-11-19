2020 NBA Draft Team-by-Team

Trending:
Team-by-team breakdown of the players each team ended up with in the NBA draft (includes proposed trades):

Atlanta Hawks

1 (6) Onyeka Okongwu, c, USC.

2 (50) Skylar Mays, g, LSU.

Boston Celtics

1 (14) Aaron Nesmith, f, Vanderbilt.

1 (26) Payton Pritchard, g, Oregon.

2 (47) Yam Madar, g, Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel).

Brooklyn Nets

2 (55) Jay Scrubb, g, John A. Logan.

Charlotte Hornets

1 (3) LaMelo Ball, g, Chino Hills, Calif.

2 (32) Vernon Carey, Jr., c, Duke.

2 (42) Nick Richards, c, Kentucky. (from New Orleans)

2 (57) Grant Riller, g, Charleston.

Chicago Bulls

1 (4) Patrick Williams, f, Florida State.

2 (44) Marko Simonovic, c, KK Mega Bemax (Serbia).

Cleveland Cavaliers

1 (5) Isaac Okoro, f, Auburn.

Dallas Mavericks

1 (18) Josh Green, g, Arizona.

2 (31) Tyrell Terry, g, Stanford.

2 (36) Tyler Bey, f, Colorado. (from Philadelphia)

Denver Nuggets

1 (22) Zeke Nnaji, f, Arizona.

1 (24) RJ Hampton, g, Dallas. (from New Orleans through Milwaukee)

Detroit Pistons

1 (7) Killian Hayes, g, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany).

1 (16) Isaiah Stewart II, c, Washington. (from Houston through Portland)

1 (19) Saddiq Bey, f, Villanova. (from Brooklyn)

2 (38) Saben Lee, g Vanderbilt (from Utah)

Golden State Warriors

1 (2) James Wiseman, c, Memphis.

2 (48) Nico Mannion, g, Arizona.

2 (51) Justinan Jessup, g, Boise State.

Houston Rockets

2 (52) Kenyon Martin Jr., f, Los Angeles. (from Sacramento)

Indiana Pacers

2 (54) Cassius Stanley, g, Duke.

L.A. Clippers

2 (33) Daniel Oturu, c, Minnesota. (from New York)

2 (58) Reggie Perry, c, Mississippi State.

L.A. Lakers

None

Memphis Grizzlies

1 (30) Desmond Bane, g, TCU. (from Boston)

2 (40) Robert Woodard II, f, Mississippi State.

Miami Heat

1 (20) Precious Achiuwa, f, Memphis.

Milwaukee Bucks

2 (45) Jordan Nwora, f, Louisville.

2 (60) Sam Merrill, g, Utah State. (from New Orleans)

Minnesota Timberwolves

1 (1) Anthony Edwards, g, Georgia.

1 (23) Leandro Bolmaro, g, FC Barcelona II (Spain). (from New York)

1 (28) Jaden McDaniels, f, Washington. (from LA Lakers through Oklahoma City)

New Orleans Pelicans

1 (13) Kira Lewis, Jr., g, Alabama.

New York Knicks

1 (8) Obi Toppin, f, Dayton.

1 (25) Immanuel Quickley, g, Kentucky. (from Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma City Thunder

1 (17) Aleksej Pokusevski, f, Olympiacos U18 (Greece). (from Minnesota)

2 (34) Theo Maledon, g, ASVEL Basket (France). (from Philadelphia)

2 (37) Vit Krejci, g, Zaragoza U18 (Spain). (from Washington)

Orlando Magic

1 (15) Cole Anthony, g, North Carolina.

Philadelphia 76ers

1 (21) Tyrese Maxey, g, Kentucky.

2 (49) Isaiah Joe, g, Arkansas.

2 (58) Paul Reed, f, DePaul.

Phoenix Suns

1 (10) Jalen Smith, f, Maryland.

Portland Trail Blazers

2 (46) C.J. Elleby, g, Washington State.

Sacramento Kings

1 (12) Tyrese Haliburton, g, Iowa State.

2 (35) Xavier Tillman, Sr., c Michigan State.

2 (43) Jahmi’us Ramsey, g, Texas Tech.

San Antonio Spurs

1 (11) Devin Vassell, g, Florida State.

2 (41) Tre Jones, g, Duke.

Toronto Raptors

1 (29) Malachi Flynn, g, San Diego State.

2 (59) Jalen Harris, g, Nevada.

Utah Jazz

1 (27) Udoka Azubuike, c, Kansas.

2 (39) Elijah Hughes, g, Syracuse. (from New Orleans)

Washington Wizards

1 (9) Deni Avdija, f, Maccabi Tel Aviv U18 (Israel).

2 (53) Cassuis Winston, g, Michigan State. (from Oklahoma City)

