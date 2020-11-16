2021 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot

Trending:
By The Associated Press
November 16, 2020 6:48 pm
Inductees to be announced Tuesday, Jan. 26

Bobby Abreu

Barry Bonds

Mark Buehrle

A.J. Burnett

Roger Clemens

Michael Cuddyer

Dan Haren

LaTroy Hawkins

Todd Helton

Tim Hudson

Torii Hunter

Andruw Jones

Jeff Kent

Andy Pettitte

Aramis Ramirez

Manny Ramirez

Scott Rolen

Curt Schilling

Gary Sheffield

Sammy Sosa

Nick Swisher

Shane Victorino

Omar Vizquel

Billy Wagner

Barry Zito

