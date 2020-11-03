On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
3 Hawks dealing with injuries as training camp set to open

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 5:01 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Three Atlanta Hawks newcomers are dealing with injuries as the team prepares to open training camp.

Most notably, first-round draft pick Onyeka Okongwu has inflammation in the sesamoid bone of his left foot. An MRI confirmed the condition, which has forced t he No. 6 overall selection from Southern California to make a gradual return to form shooting and conditioning activities.

Okongwu is expected to back up center Clint Capela and provide a defensive presence for the revamped Hawks.

The team also announced that guards Kris Dunn (right knee cartilage) and Tony Snell (right foot inflammation) underwent MRIs. Dunn is able to participate in modified individual workouts, while Snell had resumed limited form shooting and conditioning activities.

All three players will be evaluated again on Dec. 11, when the Hawks are set to host the Orlando Magic in their first of four preseason games.

Dunn was among the Hawks’ hefty class of free agents, while Snell was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Pistons. Both are expected to provide valuable minutes off the bench this season.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

