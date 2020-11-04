On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

4 Dolphins assistants to miss Chargers game due to COVID-19

By The Associated Press
November 13, 2020 4:24 pm
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Four Miami Dolphins assistant coaches will miss Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of COVID-19 protocols.

Sidelined will be defensive line coach Marion Hobby, quarterbacks coach Robby Brown, quality control coach Kolby Smith and outside linebackers coach Austin Clark, the team said Friday.

All missed last week’s game at Arizona, as did defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, who has since returned.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and reserve receiver Matt Cole went on the COVID-19 list Thursday and might also miss the Chargers game.

        Insight by Appian: Learn how the Air Force has benefitted from the CON-IT program in this free webinar.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber becomes first Black female brigade commander to lead midshipmen