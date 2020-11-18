On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

49ers claim McKinley off waivers, place Kinlaw on COVID list

By The Associated Press
November 18, 2020 5:53 pm
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have claimed defensive lineman Takk McKinley off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team also placed defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw on the COVID-19 list Wednesday. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead went on the list earlier this week after a positive test and the team was conducting contact tracing to determine if anyone else needed to go on it as well.

The Niners tried to claim McKinley last week after he was waived by Atlanta but the Bengals beat them out. McKinley failed his physical in Cincinnati and San Francisco ended up with him anyway. He can join the team once he completes COVID-19 protocols and passes a physical.

McKinley was a first-round pick by the Falcons in 2016. He had 17 1/2 sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 49 career games. He had one sack in four games this season.

The 49ers have a bye this week and return to play on Nov. 29 against the Los Angeles Rams.

