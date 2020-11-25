On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Abilene Christian 70, ETSU 47

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 2:30 pm
ETSU (0-0)

Adheke 3-5 0-0 6, Patterson 0-3 2-3 2, L.Brewer 2-8 6-8 10, Sloan 4-8 2-2 11, S.Smith 2-8 2-2 7, T.Brewer 2-5 2-2 6, Monsanto 1-7 0-0 3, Niblack 0-4 0-0 0, Amaefule 1-1 0-0 2, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Weber 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-51 14-17 52.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (0-0)

Pleasant 0-6 1-2 1, Kohl 1-4 10-12 12, Daniels 3-6 0-3 7, Mason 5-10 1-2 13, Miller 0-2 1-2 1, Gayman 5-5 2-2 17, Morris 0-4 1-2 1, Allen 3-5 0-0 8, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0, Steele 1-2 0-0 3, Cameron 0-0 0-0 0, McLaughlin 2-2 1-2 7, Hiepler 0-1 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 17-27 70.

Halftime_Abilene Christian 34-24. 3-Point Goals_ETSU 3-21 (Sloan 1-3, Monsanto 1-4, S.Smith 1-4, T.Brewer 0-1, Harris 0-1, Patterson 0-2, L.Brewer 0-3, Niblack 0-3), Abilene Christian 13-23 (Gayman 5-5, Allen 2-2, McLaughlin 2-2, Mason 2-5, Daniels 1-2, Steele 1-2, Simmons 0-1, Morris 0-2, Pleasant 0-2). Rebounds_ETSU 38 (Monsanto 8), Abilene Christian 30 (Kohl 10). Assists_ETSU 5 (Patterson 4), Abilene Christian 14 (Daniels, Mason 5). Total Fouls_ETSU 26, Abilene Christian 21. A_50 (7,186).

