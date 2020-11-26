Air Force hosts CSUN

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 5:30 pm
Cal State Northridge (1-0) vs. Air Force (0-0)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force squares off against Cal State Northridge in an early season matchup. Cal State Northridge won 97-79 at home against Westmont on Wednesday. Air Force went 12-20 last year and finished ninth in the MWC.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge went 3-11 against non-conference teams last season. In those 14 games, the Matadors gave up 84.1 points per game while scoring 71.6 per outing. Air Force went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 74.6 points and giving up 71 per game in the process.

