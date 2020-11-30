On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Air Force squares off against Denver

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

Denver (1-0) vs. Air Force (1-1)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver goes up against Air Force in an early season matchup. Denver beat Regis by 16 at home on Saturday. Air Force lost 63-45 to Seattle on Sunday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: .TERRIFIC TOWNSEND: Jase Townsend has connected on 20 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Blackboard: Learn how the Coast Guard accelerated its approach to training and technology modernization due to the pandemic in this free webinar.

PREVIOUSLY: Air Force got a 4-point victory over Denver when these two teams met during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Denver went 3-10 against non-conference programs last season. In those 13 games, the Pioneers gave up 74.1 points per game while scoring 63.3 per contest. Air Force went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 74.6 points and allowing 71 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need