Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Air Force-Wyoming game canceled due to Academy virus cases

By The Associated Press
November 8, 2020 8:33 pm
< a min read
      

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Air Force’s scheduled game at Wyoming this Saturday has been canceled due to an “upward trend” of COVID-19 cases at the Air Force Academy, the Mountain West Conference announced Sunday.

The league said in a statement there was no plan to reschedule the game.

Air Force was slated to travel to Army this weekend before that game was postponed because of the virus. The service academies are trying to find a date to make up the contest.

“We are disappointed to lose a second consecutive game, but the health and safety of our cadets, staff and community is our No. 1 priority at the Academy,” said Nathan Pine, the director of athletics at Air Force. “We have seen continued increase in our COVID numbers within the football program and have again eclipsed our threshold for safe competition.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn why shopping for health insurance this year is more important than ever in this exclusive ebook.

“We will pause football practices for now and work with our sports medicine staff to determine when it will be safe to restart again.”

Both Air Force and Wyoming are 1-2 overall this season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Students’ nonprofit increases Veterans’ access to telehealth