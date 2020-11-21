Trending:
Air Force’s Roberts scores 3 TDs in 28-0 win over New Mexico

By The Associated Press
November 21, 2020 1:03 am
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Brad Roberts rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns, Haaziq Daniels added 56 yards rushing and a score, and Air Force overcame three second-half turnovers to beat New Mexico 28-0 on Friday night.

Air Force scored a touchdown on its first three possession of the game while New Mexico punted on three of its first four — along with a fumble. The Falcons fumbled it on three straight drives in the second half, but New Mexico followed each with a missed field goal.

Roberts, in his second game with Air Force, had scoring runs of 5, 12 and 44 yards. Daniels scored from the 4, and also completed 4-of-5 passes for 66 yards.

Air Force (2-2, 1-2 Mountain West) secured its first shutout in a conference game since the 2011 season — also against New Mexico.

Trae Hall was 23 of 42 for 221 yards and an interception for New Mexico (0-4, 0-4). The Lobos missed field goals of 37, 40, 50 and 51 yards.

