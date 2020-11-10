AL Manager of the Year Voting

Trending:
By The Associated Press
November 10, 2020 6:57 pm
As selected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America:

(Tabulated on a 5-3-1 basis)

Manager, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Tot
Kevin Cash, Rays 22 5 1 126
Rick Renteria, White Sox 5 9 9 61
Charlie Montoyo, Blue Jays 2 10 7 47
Bob Melvin, Athletics 1 3 8 22
A.J. Hinch, Astros 1 1 4 12
Rocco Baldelli, Twins 3 4 13
Dusty Baker, Astros 1 1

