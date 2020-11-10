AL Manager of the Year Voting

As selected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America:
(Tabulated on a 5-3-1 basis)
|Manager, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Tot
|Kevin Cash, Rays
|22
|5
|1
|126
|Rick Renteria, White Sox
|5
|9
|9
|61
|Charlie Montoyo, Blue Jays
|2
|10
|7
|47
|Bob Melvin, Athletics
|1
|3
|8
|22
|A.J. Hinch, Astros
|1
|1
|4
|12
|Rocco Baldelli, Twins
|–
|3
|4
|13
|Dusty Baker, Astros
|–
|–
|1
|1
